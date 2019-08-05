Castro says ‘one person’ is responsible for El Paso massacre: ‘the shooter’

Shortly after New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said President Trump is “responsible” for Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, another Democratic presidential contender, Julian Castro said “there’s one person that’s responsible directly” for the massacre — “and that’s the shooter.”

At the same time, Castro told ABC News’ “This Week,” Trump has embraced “division and bigotry and fanning the flames of hate” as a form of “political strategy.”

“It’s no accident that, just a few weeks after he announced his 2020 reelection bid, there he was indulging and entertaining this ‘Send her back’ chant,” Castro said. “And he’s spoken about immigrants as being invaders. “He’s given license for this toxic brew of white supremacy to fester more and more in this country. And we’re seeing the results of that.”

In January, Trump wrote on Twitter, “Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. I just got back and it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion!”

And at the White House in March, Trump remarked, “Last month, more than 76,000 illegal migrants arrived at our border. We’re on track for a million illegal aliens to rush our borders. People hate the word ‘invasion,’ but that’s what it is. It’s an invasion of drugs and criminals and people. You have no idea who they are.” – READ MORE