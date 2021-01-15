Capitol Rioter Who Was Fired After Wearing His Company Badge Turns Himself In

A Maryland man who stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. while wearing his company badge has turned himself in to the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department (MPD).

Nicholas Rodean turned himself in to the MPD on Wednesday, the department told The Baltimore Sun, and was released that afternoon and ordered to stay outside of D.C. except to attend his scheduled court appearances. He faces multiple charges including unlawfully entering a restricted building, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Rodean has “special needs,” according to his attorney, Charles Burnham, the Baltimore Sun reported. Burnham also contacted the FBI on Friday, notifying them that Rodean would be surrendering.

Rodean worked for Navistar Direct Marketing in Frederick, Maryland, and wore his badge while in the halls of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. He was identified soon after, prompting Navistar to fire him the next day.

Quick Google search shows Moore launched Navistar in Sept 2017, and Frederick MD is confirmed as a Moore location. As Moore’s Chief Brand Officer, @nickellinger it’s only fair you get tagged here so this is brought to your company’s attention ASAP. — Alt Tax Pro – WEAR A DAMN MASK (@AltTaxPro) January 6, 2021

Rodean was part of the mob that marched on the Capitol with the goal of pressuring lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Pro-Trump rioters clashed with police before invading the building, breaking into congressional offices and both the House and Senate floors. The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

President Donald Trump did not condemn his supporters until hours later, and seemingly agreed with their movement in a tweet on Wednesday evening, prompting multiple social media companies to suspend his account.

Amid bipartisan calls for his removal from office before Jan. 20, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced one article of impeachment on Tuesday accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” The House officially impeached Trump for the second time on Wednesday, with all 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans voting in favor.