 

Canadian arrested outside White House allegedly wanted Trump’s advice on finding a wife: report

Share:

A Canadian man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of moving a White House security barrier said he wanted to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal whiskey to President Donald Trump and solicit advice on how to find a wife, authorities said.

Yianny Georgopoulos was arrested by D.C. police and faces an unlawful-entry charge.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump keep the Government closed until he gets the wall? ----->

In an interview with U.S. Secret Service agents, Georgopoulos allegedly said he wanted to deliver the bottles of whiskey to the president, NBC Washington reported.

Authorities said Georgopoulos moved a bicycle rack that had posted warnings that the area was restricted just after midnight. He reportedly exited the area after several commands from a Secret Service officer. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed