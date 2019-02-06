Can Women Be Toxic Too? Men Respond To Gillette’s MeToo Ad

Can women be as toxic as men? We decided to ask students at American University in Washington, D.C. if they thought so.

When asked what they thought of Gillette’s ad displaying toxic masculinity, some really liked it, including a young man who believed it was “challenging” and not your “standard Gillette ad.”

But when asked if they thought there was such a thing as toxic femininity, they weren’t so sure. One young man believes men are still more harmful to women’s advancement than women are to men’s and had never even heard the concept of “toxic femininity.”

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation