California would become ‘utopia’ for illegal immigrants with free healthcare coverage: Orange County supervisor

California might become the first state in the U.S. to offer health care coverage to illegal immigrants.

Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel told FOX Business that the healthcare bill would flood the state with a wave of undocumented workers from other states and other parts of the world.

“It’s going to be utopia for illegal immigrants,” Steel said during an interview on the “After the Bell” program on Monday.

California’s bill would afford protection to illegal immigrants who commit crimes, according to Steel.

“You’re getting welfare benefits, you have free healthcare coverage and then you can hide because government itself is protecting these people even [if] they commit crimes,” she said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1