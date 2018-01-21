California ‘Raw’ Water Snobs Are Paying $9 a Gallon For Oregon Tap Water

Californians are paying almost $9 for a gallon of water that costs Oregonians less than a penny a gallon.

A company in The Golden State is buying untreated spring water from central Oregon and selling it to people around the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas, according to The Oregonian.

“The water’s been doing really well,” manager of Erewkhon Market in Calabasas Edwin Diaz said. “It’s kind of a specialty item.”

“Raw water,” water with no chemicals or other treatment because it is clean at the source, has become increasingly popular.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Lee Sayer, a musician in San Francisco, told The Oregonian. “You have water that’s processed through the earth through natural processes–it’s cleaned. And being that water has memory, it has a memory of tumbling through the rocks. It has micronutrients and I believe it’s alive.” – READ MORE

As trends continue to burn away with the light of a new year, there is one that may only be getting stronger — and it’s taken many Californians by storm.

Silicon Valley has developed an obsession with “raw water,” according to Business Insider, where “unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water” is sold for a steep $61.

A 2.5-gallon jug of water, once sold for $37, has skyrocketed over the last week to a whopping $61 — a price difference stores such as Rainbow Grocery have deemed is a slight increase.

While the price includes the glass container that holds the unfiltered liquid, a refill still costs $15.

Even with the hefty price tag, many from the San Francisco region can’t get enough of it, with numerous startups such as Live Water selling to the unfiltered liquid to eager customers.– READ MORE