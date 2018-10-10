    True Pundit

    Politics

    California DMV Wrongly Registered 1,500 People, Including Non-citizens, to Vote in 2018

    Posted on by
    Share:

    The California Department Of Motor Vehicles (Dmv) Revealed Monday Evening That It Had Registered 1,500 Non-eligible People, Including Non-u.s. Citizens, To Vote Between April And September, Despite Assuring The Public For Years It Had Safeguards To Prevent That From Happening.

    The error is the latest scandal for the DMV, which had to admit a month ago that it made 23,000 over voter registration errors.

    As Breitbart News reportedIn 2015, AB 60 went into effect, granting over one million illegal aliens in the Golden State the ability to apply for driver’s licenses without having their immigration status reported to federal authorities. In 2017, AB 1461, the “motor voter” law, automatically registered Californians to vote when they applied for driver’s licenses unless they were ineligible. State officials reassured the public that non-citizens would not be allowed to register to vote because database safeguards would prevent it.

    The DMV says that the 1,500 improper registrations do not include any illegal aliens, according to SFGate.com. – READ MORE

    MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff traveled to California to ask voting-age students if they are animated to vote in the 2018 midterm elections this November.

    Soboroff traveled to the University of California Irvine, which has a student population of over 20 thousand. Students were asked a variety of questions by MSNBC, including one asking whether they plan on voting in just a month.- READ MORE

    California DMV Wrongly Registered 1,500 People, Including Non-citizens, to Vote in 2018 | Breitbart
    California DMV Wrongly Registered 1,500 People, Including Non-citizens, to Vote in 2018 | Breitbart

    The California DMV revealed Monday evening that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible people, including non-U.S. citizens, to vote.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: