California AG Threatens to Sue if Trump Administration Places Citizenship Question on Census

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is threatening to sue if the Trump administration includes a question regarding citizenship on the 2020 census.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Becerra worries citizenship questions will dissuade some California residents from taking the census, thereby under-representing themselves and running the risk of a loss of federal funding for certain parts of the state.

Becerra is part of a coalition of 19 attorneys general who fighting against inclusion of a citizenship. They sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday, in which Becerra described counting everyone, citizen or not, as a “sacred responsibility.” – READ MORE

Less than a month after federal immigration officials raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted another sweep this week in Northern California, officials said Thursday.

This time, ICE agents searched 77 businesses in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas in what was believed to be the largest localized raid since President Donald Trump took office, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The raid underscores ICE acting director Thomas Homan’s call for a “400 percent increase” in agency operations focusing on workplaces, the paper reported.

Unlike the 7-Eleven raids in January, which resulted in 21 arrests, ICE didn’t identify the businesses hit this week, nor did the agency make any immediate arrests, the paper reported. – READ MORE

Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), dropped the hammer on Wednesday while speaking to hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Antonio at the Border Security Expo — warning that the days of people illegally entering the United States and getting away with it are coming to an end.

In a fiery 40-minute speech, Homan said he would “never back down” from safeguarding America’s borders as he called for an end to “sanctuary cities” across the nation.

Fox News noted that Homan also said that he “100% support[s] the wall,” and that “If you violate the laws of this country, if you enter illegally, which is a crime, it’s not going to be OK anymore.” – READ MORE

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan partly blamed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for the recent increase in illegal immigration, arguing the court’s decisions have created a legal environment that is friendly to foreign aliens.

Homan told the Washington Examiner Wednesday that the 9th Circuit’s decisions incentivize illegal crossings, suggesting immigrants know they will receive favorable treatment in its jurisdiction.

“I think the uptick right now is on the family units, especially the family units and the UACs. And that uptick is because of the loopholes in the system and some of the decisions by the 9th Circuit,” he told the Examiner.

“When you get a recent court decision saying you can only detain a family for so many days, when there’s constant repeals and temporary restraining orders, people seeing the administration getting their hands tied, they see it as an opportunity,” he added. – READ MORE