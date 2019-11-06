Buttigieg ‘Not Obviously Qualified’ to Be President, Says MSNBC Analyst (VIDEO)

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann on Tuesday said Iowa Democrats may consider South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D.) unqualified to be president.

Heilemann told Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski elected Democrats in Iowa were “concerned” with the current field of Democratic presidential candidates. From their perspective, “Pete Buttigieg is someone who, you know, is mayor of a city of less than 100,000 people and is not obviously qualified to be president of the United States,” Heilemann said.

In the same segment, MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson also targeted Buttigieg’s lack of experience and the size of the city of South Bend.

“You have Mayor Pete, who is basically the mayor of Whoville,” Johnson said. “Who a lot of people like as a person and will probably vote for as a governor. But they don’t think that he’s old enough or experienced enough to be president.” – READ MORE