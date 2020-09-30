BUSTED on Hot Mic: PA Gov. Wolf and Elected Crony Laughing About Masks as ‘Political Theater’ (VIDEO)

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020

If this video doesn’t get your blood pressure up after months of being forced to wear masks “for your safety,” then you’re probably dead already from the Chinese WuFlu (or at least that’s what the coroner scribbled on your death certificate). – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --