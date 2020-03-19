Business Is Growing At Drive-In Movie Theaters, Report Suggests

Amidst the Trump administration’s recommendation that Americans avoid gatherings with more than 10 people, the drive-in movie theater industry is reportedly experiencing some growth in business.

According to The Los Angeles Times, drive-in owners across several states have reported increases in business, even while accounting for coronavirus mitigation strategies, such as limiting access to food stands or other areas where people may congregate.

“It has been a welcome relief for families and adults looking for a little getaway from the house,” a drive-in owner in Southern California told the news agency. “We’ve been trying to let people know that we have a safe environment and a little escape.”

According to the National Association of Theater Owners, there were 559 drive-in movie screens across the country during 2019, up from 534 screens the previous year.

By contrast, there are 40,613 movie screens at traditional theaters – approximately 89% of which are temporarily shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports The New York Times. – READ MORE

