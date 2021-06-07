Bush Family Foundation Takes Millions From Communist Chinese

We have come to the end of our tether with the Bushes. Now they are accepting millions of dollars from our geopolitical adversaries, the Communist Chinese. This is despicable.

Scoop: The Bush Foundation for US-China Relations accepted $5 million from a Chinese Community Party-linked policy organization known for its efforts to make U.S. policy discussions more Beijing-friendly. My latest w/ @lachlan https://t.co/bRdCHaPuDg — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) June 5, 2021

FNC: “The George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations agreed to accept $5 million from a group with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s international propaganda efforts, according to a report Saturday. The group, which was founded by Neil Bush, a brother to former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, goes by the name Bush China Foundation for short. Its goal, according to its website, is to build ‘a constructive relationship’ between the U.S. and China. But a written agreement published by Axios reveals that the Bush China Foundation agreed in 2019 to accept $5 million over five years from the China-United States Exchange Foundation, an organization that’s been criticized as a key part of China’s international propaganda efforts. CUSEF presents itself as an independent nonprofit. But according to the right-leaning Jamestown Foundation, it functions essentially as a front group for the Chinese Communist Party. CUSEF’s chairman is also the vice-chairman of another group that is ‘a patriotic united front organization of the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.’ Other top officials are CUSEF are also tied closely with the CCP, according writings last year by the Jamestown Foundation. Therefore, the Jamestown Foundation said, CUSEF ‘in actuality functions as a de facto front organization for the PRC government.’ ”

The Bushes are actually proud of working with the Red Chinese. “We are proud of our partnership with CUSEF and deeply appreciative of CUSEF’s generous support,” Leslie Reagan, a spokesperson for the Bush China Foundation, said, according to Axios. “The Bush China Foundation has staked out a very strong independent posture on virtually all of the major issues in the U.S.-China relationship; in the process, we have frequently leveled sharp criticism of Chinese policies and actions when we believe that has been merited.” Oh yeah, merited by about 5 million dollars.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --