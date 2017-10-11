Burglars target Las Vegas shooter’s Reno home

FOLLOW US!



The Las Vegas shooter’s home in Northern Nevada was broken into over the weekend, police confirmed Tuesday.

Reno’s Somersett neighborhood, part of a Del Webb retirement community, has been in the spotlight since Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay resort onto the crowd of concertgoers below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds before killing himself. Paddock, 64, purchased the small tan and brown home in June 2013 and lived there with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The break-in occurred through the front door, said Officer Tim Broadway of the Reno Police Department. Detectives do not yet know the number of suspects involved.

They also were not aware of anything taken or any damage, he said. The FBI, which was notified immediately, and Reno police are working to make sure no further incidents occur. – READ MORE