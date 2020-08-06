Burger King worker killed allegedly after dispute over long wait time — it was his first week on the job

A young man had only worked for a few days at his new job at Burger King before he was shot and killed, allegedly over a dispute about the long wait time at the restaurant.

The tragic and senseless incident occurred Saturday in Orange County, Florida.

Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, refunded a woman’s money after she complained about the waiting time at the drive-thru, and he asked her to leave the restaurant.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s boyfriend, Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes, 37, returned to the restaurant and got into a physical altercation with Joshua. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --