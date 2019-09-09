Brown University Puts Fundraiser on Leave Amid Epstein Money Allegations

A Brown University fundraising director has been put on administrative leave while the school investigates his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Before joining the Ivy League college in 2018, Peter Cohen worked for the MIT Media Lab—and tried to keep donations directed by accused sex trafficker Epstein secret, according to The New Yorker.

The University has placed Director of Development for Computer and Data Science Initiatives Peter Cohen on administrative leave following reports that he helped secure money from Jeffrey Epstein for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, where he was previously employed, according to Brian Clark, director of News and Development.

The University hired Cohen in October 2018. He previously served as the Director of Development and Strategy at MIT’s Media Lab. Joi Ito, former director of the Media Lab, resigned from his position Saturday after the New Yorker published an article revealing that Epstein was credited with securing the Media Lab $7.5 million in funding. At the time, Epstein was listed as “disqualified” in M.I.T.’s official donor database.

“We are engaged in a review of available information regarding Mr. Cohen in the context of Brown University policies, core values and the University’s commitment to treat employees fairly,” Clark wrote. “The review does not constitute any adverse determination, and it would be premature to speak to any potential outcomes.”

Clark said in an email to The Herald that Brown has never received any funds from Epstein. – read more