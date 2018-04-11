Brown agrees to send California National Guard troops to Mexico border

In an apparent de-escalation of the raging conflict between California and President Donald Trump over immigration, Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday agreed to increase California National Guard operations along the state’s border with Mexico, while insisting personnel will not be used to support any immigration enforcement or to build a border wall.

The announcement comes less than a week after Trump called for National Guard deployments along the U.S.-Mexico border until a border wall is built. The Republican governors of Texas and Arizona already committed to participate.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Defense Secretary James Mattis, the four-term Democrat said California “will accept federal funding to add approximately 400 Guard members statewide to supplement the staffing of its ongoing program to combat transnational crime” but that personnel would be deployed throughout the state and will not be used to enforce immigration laws. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1