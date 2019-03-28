Breaking: Intelligence Committee Republicans demand Adam Schiff’s immediate resignation as chair

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have united to call for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s “immediate resignation” as the chairman of the committee.

In a letter signed by all nine Republican members of the committee, GOP lawmakers cite Schiff’s continuous claims that he had evidence that President Trump conspired with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Schiff has regularly, without evidence, accused President Trump of colluding with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. Moreover, he has often claimed that he personally possesses proof of collusion. Yet he has never presented any of this supposed evidence to the public.

In addition to being an apparent collusion truther, Schiff is regularly accused of leaking sensitive information.

President Trump has described the Democrat congressman as “one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington.” He took to Twitter this morning demanding Schiff’s immediate resignation for his work in spreading the false Russian collusion conspiracy theories.

