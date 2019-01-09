‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Forced To Defend Playing A Severely Disabled Man After Social Justice Warriors Freak Out

Former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is being forced to defend his decision to play a severely disabled man in the upcoming film, “The Upside,” after social justice warriors criticized both Cranston and the studio for not casting a true quadriplegic for the role.

The BBC reports that Cranston is speaking out, defending not just his “business decision” to star alongside Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman in the dramatic comedy premiering this month, but also defending his right as an actor to take roles that force him to leave his comfort zone and adopt a new persona.

“We live in the world of criticism, if we’re willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism,” Cranston said. “We’re very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities.”

“As actors we’re asked to play other people,” Cranston told media. “If I, as a straight, older person, and I’m wealthy, I’m very fortunate, does that mean I can’t play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can’t play a homosexual?”

“I don’t know, where does the restriction apply, where is the line for that?” Cranston added, in an interview with the Press Association.

To appease his critics, Cranston did eventually say that he believes there should be more parts available for disabled actors. – READ MORE