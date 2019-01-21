Brandon Straka at Women’s March ‘Mob’: ‘Most Don’t Really Know Why They’re Here’

Brandon Straka, Founder Of The #walkaway Campaign Encouraging Americans To Leave The Democrat Party And Left-wing Ideology, Told Breitbart News On Saturday That Many Participants In The Women’s March In Washington, Dc, “don’t Really Know Why They’re Here.”

Straka went on, “We live in a time; this is a really, really great time in America. Our economy is doing great. We have a president in the office who really cares about us, and still, in spite of that, we have thousands of women out here who are protesting and chanting, feeling like they don’t have equal rights. I don’t know if these women were just dropped off from a time machine, but there is nothing in 2019 that women can’t do that men can do.”

Straka stated, “It’s an illogical protest. It makes no sense. So if you’re feeling that way, you’re right to feel that way, and you should walk away from it.”

Straka remarked, “One thing that I’ve been noticing today is I’ve been interviewing women and male feminists on the street about why they’re here and why they’re holding the signs that they’re holding. Most of them don’t really know why they’re holding the signs they’re holding.

Straka added, “Some of them just picked up signs because they were giving them up, giving them out, outside of a truck, and then some of them said, ‘Oh, well, my mom gave it to me,’ or ‘My dad gave it to me,’ or ‘My friend gave it to me.’”

Straka continued, “There seems to be this general sense that a lot of people don’t know why they’re here. They have no idea why they’re holding the signs they’re holding. Most importantly, they haven’t even researched the leadership of the Women’s March and what it is that they’re really supporting.” – READ MORE