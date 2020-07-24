Boston Red Sox unveil massive Black Lives Matter billboard at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox unveiled a massive Black Lives Matter billboard Wednesday. The 250-foot billboard is adjacent to Fenway Park and faces the Massachusetts Turnpike. The huge sign features the words “Black Lives Matter” in the font of the Red Sox on a black background with the team’s logo at the end.

The billboard includes the URL to the Red Sox Foundation website for more information. On the site, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy released a statement titled, “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion,” regarding the recent police brutality cases that sparked protests across the country. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --