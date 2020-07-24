Boston Red Sox unveil massive Black Lives Matter billboard at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox unveiled a massive Black Lives Matter billboard Wednesday. The 250-foot billboard is adjacent to Fenway Park and faces the Massachusetts Turnpike. The huge sign features the words “Black Lives Matter” in the font of the Red Sox on a black background with the team’s logo at the end.
#BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/bnHZuyo6Qs
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 23, 2020
The billboard includes the URL to the Red Sox Foundation website for more information. On the site, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy released a statement titled, “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion,” regarding the recent police brutality cases that sparked protests across the country. – READ MORE
