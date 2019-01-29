Border Patrol Wives Who Rebuked Nancy Pelosi Speak Out On ‘Fox & Friends’

Two wives of border patrol agents who rebuked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday to explain the letter they wrote to her.

“I just felt that it was really important that our leaders come here and see what’s happening firsthand. It’s important for them to meet with the people that are here on a daily basis,” Jill Demanski said.

“What they witnessing and the effects that it has on our country. And we want them to come here and make an informed decision and to see what’s really going on.”

The letter invited Pelosi to McAllen, Texas, to get a firsthand look at the border and asked the speaker to “stop pretending” that she cares about federal workers. “If you did , you would care for their safety, not just their paychecks,” the letter read.

Renea Perez said her husband feels overwhelmed at the border because they lack the adequate backup and technology to do a sufficient job.

“It can be overwhelming. I mean, they do a fabulous job of protecting us. We feel safe in the valley because of them. But they definitely need a wall or a barrier in the high traffic areas,” Perez said.

“It will allow them to do their job more efficiently and give them more time to have other people if they are by themselves to have another agent go and meet them. It is definitely needed. And, you know, we just want them to come down there on the line and actually see where the whole argument is about. Come and visit it and let the agents, let them know why they need it.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Demanski what she would show Pelosi if she accepted her invitation. Demanski said she would send her out with some of the border agents on patrol.

“I would hope that she would go out with our agents right on the line and see,” Demanski replied. “I don’t think it’s fair that they’re asking one or two agents to handle groups of hundreds of people crossing over at one time and we see these caravans more and more coming. We don’t think it shows that they’re worried about our agents’ safety, when they’re asking one person to handle this many people coming through at one time.”

“But if we have a barrier there, it will definitely slow that down and be able to get them the help and resources that they need,” she continued. “We just feel it’s really unfair to ask them to be doing that by themselves.”

