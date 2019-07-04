Border patrol agents put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to shame with video tour after she insists detainees are drinking from toilets

Arizona Border Patrol shared a video tour of their facility this week, directly refuting claims about the conditions in the facility made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y).

Last week, the New York lawmaker toured facilities at the U.S. southern border, blasting them for allegedly being inhumane and unsanitary.

The Arizona Border Patrol posted the video Wednesday and captioned it, “Here is a look at the inside of a #BorderPatrol processing center with Chief Patrol Agent of #TucsonSector Roy Villareal.”

In the video, Villareal can be seen showing well-stocked supply closets, filled with medical supplies, clothing, and personal hygiene supplies. A supply cart full of food, baby formula, and blankets can also be seen.

Villareal could also be seen drinking water from a water supply in a holding cell.


