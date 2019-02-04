Border Patrol agent killed while on duty in Texas: officials

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent died while working in Texas on Saturday, officials said.

Agent Donna Doss, 49, was helping state police near Interstate 20 in Abilene just before 9 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

While she assisted, Doss was “struck and killed by a passing vehicle” and died at the scene.

CBP mourns the loss of USBP Agent Donna Doss. Agent Doss died in the line of duty last night after being struck by a passing vehicle while responding to a call for assistance from Texas DPS. Our thoughts are with Agent Doss’ family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/k5nVD6ebq5 pic.twitter.com/hLC9SNJx9v — CBP (@CBP) February 3, 2019