Body of missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, found; police investigating as homicide

The body of Faye Marie Swetlik, a 6-year-old girl who mysteriously vanished in front of her South Carolina home Monday, has been discovered and her death is being treated as a homicide, investigators said.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing we have found the body, who the coroner has identified, as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said during a brief news conference Thursday afternoon.

No arrests have been made, he said, adding that there was no danger to the public. He did not say where the body was located or give a cause of death.

Snellgrove also announced that during the investigation a deceased male was located in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. He did not identify the man and did not say whether his death was related to Faye’s disappearance.

Investigators were last looking for the drivers of two unfamiliar vehicles seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce, S.C., around the time Faye was last seen.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety late Wednesday released new video of the cars, which appear to be a Chevy Trailblazer SUV and a silver sedan. On Thursday, police said they identified the SUV and were continuing to search for the sedan. – READ MORE

