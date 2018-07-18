Politics World
Body Language Expert Shreds Media’s Entire ‘Putin Was in Charge’ Narrative
Regarding the opening press conference between the two leaders, the U.K. Express reached out to someone to read the tea leaves (so to speak) in Trump and Putin’s posture — and it’s something that’s going to have a lot of Democrats furious.
“Judi James, author and body language expert, told Express.co.uk the duo are not as friendly as the warm words from Trump would have you believe,” the paper reported.
“Both men arrived performing the kind of alpha posturing you normally see in a boxing ring, swaggering with puffed chests and in Trump’s case a mouth clamp plus what was bordering on a scowl to camera as both pulled at their jackets in what is commonly a ‘prepare to fight’ ritual,” James said.
“Putin was especially sphinx-like, returning little of the sparse eye contact he received from Trump and maintaining a poker face even after Trump’s ‘soccer’ flattery was being translated for him,” she added.
“Trump sat in his usual ‘Trump Slump’ pose with his legs splayed and his fingers in ‘downward steeple’ position to register macho dominance but this time his fingertips tapped together throughout which is a sign of impatience.
“Putin adopted a more elegant power pose, sitting upright with one elbow on the arm of the chair but as Trump spoke Putin’s other hands clasped the lower strut of the chair arm as though irritation could have been making him keen to go.
“When they last met their body language was cool and slightly awkward, but in dramatic fashion Putin leaned right out of his chair to whisper and chat to Trump with a smile on his face once the cameras were finished to signal a more off-screen friendship bond,” James said.
“This time the two men sat rigid in their seats with absolutely no eye contact or communication when the lights were turned off. – READ MORE
Jill Wine-Banks, a former Watergate prosecutor and contributor for MSNBC, is an individual who has no sense of proportion. Appearing with Ali Velshi on “All In,” she said that Russia’s election interference was equivalent to the worst attacks in our nation’s history, and the news conference was even worse.
Wine-Banks began by noting that in the Watergate case, the burglars were Americans.
“And yet, we were burglarized this time by foreign agents. And it’s just as serious to me as the Cuban Missile Crisis, in terms of an attack, or the 9/11 attack.”
“His performance today will live in infamy as much as the Pearl Harbor attack or Kristallnacht.”
– Fmr. Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks on Trump’s comments at the Helsinki summit pic.twitter.com/pp5YuNw1pi
— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 17, 2018
“The president is taking the side of the people who attacked us instead of trying to prevent a future attack,” she continued.
“He has done nothing to make sure that the elections four months away are going to be safe. And I would say that his performance today will live in infamy as much as the Pearl Harbor attack or Kristallnacht. And it’s really a serious issue that we need to deal with.” – READ MORE