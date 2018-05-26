Blue Wave Is Really Blue Drip, Poll Shows McCaskill Trailing 2 GOP Candidates

There has been much talk over the past year among analysts and political pundits about a “Blue Wave” of liberal voters in the 2018 midterm elections who will reclaim Democrat control of the House and possibly even the Senate.

While that “wave” of voters may hold true in deep blue states, it’s looking increasingly unlikely across the rest of the nation, particularly in the state of Missouri, where Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill is up for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won handily.

The Real Clear Politics polling average for the Missouri Senate race currently lists the state as a “toss up” and gave McCaskill a slight 1.7-point lead over Hawley, 45 percent to 43.3 percent.

However, the Springfield News-Leader just reported on the release of a new poll that showed McCaskill losing not only to the favored GOP candidate Hawley by 7 points, but also to an outsider libertarian-turned-Republican candidate named Austin Peterson by a whopping 16 percentage points.

That poll was conducted by Gravis Marketing and was commissioned by Peterson’s campaign, the first poll the campaign has conducted – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1