Bloomberg Blasts ‘Disingenuous’ Ocasio-Cortez, Warns Against Socialism (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg unleashed on socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and those embracing socialism instead of capitalism

Michael Bloomberg slams Ocasio-Cortez: "I’m a little bit tired of listening to things that are pie in the sky that we never are going to pass, never going to afford. I think it’s just disingenuous to promote those things. You’ve got to do something that’s practical." pic.twitter.com/WFbDo9OyWK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

Bloomberg then took aim at Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old bartender turned politician who has advocated for the “Green New Deal,” which would cost an estimated $49 trillion over the next ten years. Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly failedto explain how she would pay for her radical plan.

“A lot of elected officials embraced the idea of a Green New Deal and that’s great,” Bloomberg continued. “It’s become fashionable to do so, but I think it’s time as a party that we started putting some meat on the bone and laying out exactly how a green new deal should — what it should include and I believe that that plan should be bold and ambitious and most importantly achievable.”

“I’m a little bit tired of listening to things that are pie in the sky that we never are going to pass, never going to afford,” Bloomberg continued. “I think it’s just disingenuous to promote those things. You’ve got to do something that’s practical.”- READ MORE