BLM Attacks DNC For Failing To ‘Fully Align’ With Movement, Calls Convention’s Racial Justice Focus ‘Lip Service’

“Black Lives Matter” — the official organization led by founder Patrisse Cullors — fired back at the Democratic National Committee and its convention over the weekend, registering disappointment that the group did not fully embrace the movement’s goals and calling the convention’s focus on racial justice “lip service.”

POLITICO reports that Cullors, especially, is disappointed that the DNC did not go further to address racial injustice, even though both 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), addressed the matter in their acceptance speeches.

“It’s been unfortunate to not see the Democratic Party fully align themselves with the powerful work this movement has been doing,” Cullors told the outlet.

Biden and Harris, as well as other DNC attendees, were more than willing to endorse the idea behind the “Black Lives Matter” movement, but the organization has consistently refused to endorse the official BLM organization, likely because the “Black Lives Matter” group has a radical platform that goes far beyond the Democratic Party’s official policy positions on most issues. – READ MORE

