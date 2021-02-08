BLM and Antifa march in DC, threaten to ‘burn down’ Washington

Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters marched in the streets of Washington, D.C., where demonstrators scuffled with police officers and the crowd shouted threats to “burn down” the nation’s capital.

On Saturday night, members of BLM and Antifa protested in D.C., where they regularly chanted, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Independent photojournalist Brendan Gutenschwager shared videos from the protest in D.C., where Antifa members waived an “Antifascist Action” flag as they marched.

The crowd yelled the popular Black Lives Matter phrase, “Whose streets? Our streets! Whose streets? Our streets!” – READ MORE

