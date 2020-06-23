Black Lives Matter Co-Founder in 2015: ‘We Are Trained Marxists’

A short, but wide-ranging, 2015 interview with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors revealed that many of those within the movement, including Cullors, consider themselves to be “trained Marxists.”

In a moment of discussion regarding the lack of ideological direction within the movement, Cullors argued that the movement does “have an ideological frame.”

“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers,” Cullors said in an interview with the Real News Network. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

“We don’t necessarily want to be the vanguard of this movement,” Cullors continued. “I think we’ve tried to put out a political frame that’s about centering who we think are the most vulnerable amongst the black community, to really fight for all of our lives.” – READ MORE

