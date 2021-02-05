Black Lieutenant Governor Criticizes Local News Outlet For Depicting Republicans As KKK Members

Republican North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson denounced a cartoon that depicted Republicans on the State Board of Education as members of the Ku Klux Klan during a press conference on Tuesday.

Robinson, the state’s first African American Lt. Governor, criticized a local news affiliate that circulated the cartoon and expressed his outrage over the cartoon being released during black history month according to a report from The Hill.

North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor slams critical KKK cartoon https://t.co/PAyQyXaeW1 pic.twitter.com/hitWOdxlob — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2021

“On the second day of Black History Month, the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina has been portrayed as ,” “That you would portray a Black man, just because he’s in the GOP, as a Klansman … the hypocrisy is mind-numbing, folks,” said Robinson in his press conference as reported by The Hill.

The cartoon was published after multiple Republicans on the State Board of Elections pushed back against Democrats’ demand that course material on systemic racism be taught in public schools.

Robinson also criticized the teacher that submitted the cartoon to the opinion column of WRAL.COM and questioned why anyone with similar views should be allowed to teach children.

“The person who drew this is an 8th grade social studies teacher,… If he’s promoting this at WRAL, what is he doing in his classroom?” stated Robinson during his press conference.

"The person who drew this is an 8th grade social studies teacher,… If he's promoting this at WRAL, what is he doing in his classroom?" NC Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson blasted local news WRAL for publishing a political cartoon depicting Republicans as members of the KKK.

"The person who drew this is an 8th grade social studies teacher,… If he's promoting this at WRAL, what is he doing in his classroom?… if I ran a statewide publication like WRAL, I would not post something like that. It's all about where you stand at the moment when you speak," said Robinson.

“Editorial cartoons are creative and provocative, using hyperbole and satire,” said Capitol Broadcasting Opinion Editor Seth Effron in a statement to The Hill