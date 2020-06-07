BITTER: George W. Bush, Mitt Romney Won’t Support Trump In 2020

In 2009, George W. Bush, just before he lifted off on Marine One from the White House, said that he wouldn’t play politics any more.

Well, forget that.

“Former President George W. Bush won’t support the reelection of Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking,” The New York Times reported on Saturday. “Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. And Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eyeing a run for office.”

“This fall, it’s time for new leadership in this country — Republican, Democrat, or independent,” said William H. McRaven, the retired Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. “President Trump has shown he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to be a good commander in chief.”

McRaven, making his first public comments opposing Trump’s election in an interview on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, noted that those wartime leaders inspired Americans with “their words, their actions, and their humanity.”

In contrast, he said, Trump has failed his leadership test. “As we have struggled with the COVID pandemic and horrible acts of racism and injustice, this president has shown none of those qualities,” McRaven said. “The country needs to move forward without him at the helm.” –READ MORE

