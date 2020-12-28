Birx After Breaking Own COVID Guidance: My Parents Were Depressed And Isolated

White House Coronavirus Task coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx admitted Sunday that she broke her own COVID-related travel guidance on Thanksgiving, gathering with three generations of family from two households. She was not “celebrating,” however, Birx assured the public in a statement, but “winterizing” one of her homes.

Birx elaborated Tuesday during an interview with Newsy on the toll pandemic precautions, like the ones she doles out to Americans, have affected her family. The task force leader said her parents had become depressed and “stopped eating” over the isolation — isolation Birx has recommended time and time again.

“My parents stopped eating and drinking because they were so depressed,” the 64-year-old said during the interview.

“My daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months. They’ve become deeply depressed,” Birx added, noting the need to “recover from the trauma of the last 10 months.”

Many online and news outlets like the New York Post tied Birx’s comments to her Thanksgiving rule-breaking, since Birx’s parents were present at her vacation home.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --