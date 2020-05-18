Billionaire Illinois Gov. Pritzker Admits Wife Fled the State During Stay-at-Home Order (VIDEO)

Billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) admitted this week his wife skipped out on their state’s stay-at-home order — flocking to their $12.1 million equestrian estate in South Florida — and indicated that she recently visited their farm in Wisconsin.

“My wife and daughter were down in Florida in early March and, in fact even a little before that, and you know, they sheltered in place when the stay-at-home order came up,” he said.

WATCH: @govpritzker asked where his family has been during stay at home order. He admits they were in FL at one of their homes…and then traveled to another one of their homes in WI…to take care of farm animals. #twill pic.twitter.com/t95egrJ9kO — Illinois Rising Action (@ILRisingAction) May 15, 2020

“And they stayed there until very recently, so you know we’ll say, you know, we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm. That is an essential function to take care of animals at a farm,” he added, as nonessential travel remains “discouraged” in Illinois – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --