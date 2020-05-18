Billionaire Illinois Gov. Pritzker Admits Wife Fled the State During Stay-at-Home Order (VIDEO)

Billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) admitted this week his wife skipped out on their state’s stay-at-home order — flocking to their $12.1 million equestrian estate in South Florida — and indicated that she recently visited their farm in Wisconsin.

“My wife and daughter were down in Florida in early March and, in fact even a little before that, and you know, they sheltered in place when the stay-at-home order came up,” he said.

“And they stayed there until very recently, so you know we’ll say, you know, we have a working farm. They’re there now. There are animals on that farm. That is an essential function to take care of animals at a farm,” he added, as nonessential travel remains “discouraged” in Illinois – READ MORE

