Bill Nye’s Latest Climate Warning: The US Will Have To Grow Its Food In Canada

Bill Nye “the Science Guy” has another global warming prediction — Americans will have to grow their food in Canada if nothing is done to limit temperature rise.

“The agriculture in North America is going to have to move north into what would nominally be Canada and we don’t have the infrastructure,” Nye told MSNBC host Chris Matthews Tuesday night.

“We don’t have the railroads and roads to get food from that area to where we need it around the world,” Nye warned.

WATCH:

Bill Nye says global warming will mean America needs to grow its crops in Canada: "The agriculture is going to have to move north into what would normally be Canada and we don't have the infrastructure, the roads and railroads to get food from that area to where we need it." pic.twitter.com/aoazDTHu9N — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2019

Nye made his remarks as freezing temperatures descended over much of Canada and the U.S., bringing below-zero temperatures across the Midwest and Great Plains. When wind chill is factored in, it really feels like -53 degrees Fahrenheit to Minnesota residents.

In Chicago, the temperature hit -22 degrees Wednesday morning, with a wind chill of -47 degrees. Officials are warning residents to stay indoors and avoid the dangerous cold.

More than 220 million Americans are experiencing below-freezing temperatures across the lower-48 states, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue. About 26 million people are living with temperatures at or below -20 degrees.

At 8 AM, the cold across the Lower 48 left 225 Million at/below freezing including the Florida panhandle. 26 Million at/below than -20°F including Chicago.#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/cfAJNrlO6B — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 30, 2019