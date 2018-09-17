Bill Maher scolds ‘loser’ libs over Kavanaugh ‘high school’ allegation: ‘Makes us look bad’

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher is no fan of Brett Kavanaugh. But on Friday night’s show he conceded that a last-minute attempt to smear President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee with accusations of sexual assault is making liberals “look bad.”

Maher’s reaction stems from a report in the New Yorker last week that detailed a letter presented to top Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein from a woman alleging Kavanaugh held her down and tried forcing himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s.

“Now they’re coming at him with this accusation from someone anonymous who said that he was at a party … but sexual assault in high school from an anonymous source, I think it makes us look bad,” Maher said.

"It behooves you to have some humility when you are a loser," Maher said. "We control nothing now. Not the White House, not the Congress, not the courts, and that's not mostly our fault, but partly."

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) on Sunday questioned why a letter that reportedly details sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is just now surfacing, despite Senate Democrats allegedly obtaining the letter in July.

Tillis, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said he hasn’t seen the letter and that he’s “shocked that the matter didn’t come up in the nearly 32 hours of testimony” that Kavanaugh gave during his Senate confirmation hearing last week.

“So when we get back to Washington this week we’ll take a look at [the letter] but it really raises a question in my mind about if this was material to the confirmation process,” he continued. “Why on Earth, over the past four to six weeks, hasn’t it been discussed among the committee members?”

The letter, first reported Wednesday, alleges an incident between Kavanaugh and a woman when the two were in high school. The letter was reportedly first given to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) before Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) obtained the letter in July.