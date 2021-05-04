Bill Maher now admits Russiagate was ‘reported erroneously’ after years of promoting Trump-Russia collusion narrative

Bill Maher now admits that the Russiagate story that he helped promulgate while Donald Trump was president had elements that were “reported erroneously.” The liberal TV talk show host made the admission on the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

There were hundreds of media outlets and some Democratic politicians that pushed conspiracy theories claiming Trump was colluding with the Russian government, including stories that the former U.S. president was a “handmaid” to Russian President Vladimir Putin because he was blackmailed by kompromat. Veteran journalist Brit Hume went so far as to say the mainstream media’s coverage of the Russia investigation is the “worst journalistic fiasco” he has ever witnessed.

The Russian collusion story came crashing down when Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --