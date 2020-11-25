Biden’s National Security Pick Said US Should “Encourage” China’s Rise & Not Contain It

Joe Biden’s announced nomination for National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, had some interesting and eyebrow-raising words on China a few years back. The comments are even more relevant now as he’s expected to assume this top cabinet position on the heels of Trump’s ongoing pressure campaign and months-long trade war with China.

The former staff member under Hillary Clinton when she was Obama’s Secretary of State gave a 2017 speech – the contents of which are once again making the rounds wherein he said Washington should support China’s “rise” as opposed to containing it.

“We need to strike a middle course – one that encourages China’s rise in a manner consistent with an open, fair, rules-based, regional order,” Sullivan said in the context of a thinking tank foreign policy event.

“This will require care and prudence and strategic foresight, and maybe even more basically it will require sustained attention. It may not have escaped your notice that these are not in ample supply in Washington right now.”

He further said “it needs to be about our ties to the region that create an environment more conducive to a peaceful and positive sum Chinese rise” at the Lowly Institute event. – READ MORE

