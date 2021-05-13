Biden’s energy secretary blames COVID-19 for soaring gas prices, but oil industry expert points at Biden

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is blaming the pandemic for soaring gas prices.

Since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, the national average gas price has soared more than 50 cents. As of Friday, it stood at nearly $3 per gallon — $2.96. The average was $2.38 per gallon when Biden took office, and $2.11 per gallon on Election Day last year.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper confronted Granholm on Friday about skyrocketing gas prices, asking the former Michigan Democratic governor whether high energy prices will slow down the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Beyond whether or not you think your policies are to blame, are you worried that the prices could impact whether or not Americans travel, which is, of course, needed to put money back into the economy?” Tapper asked.

In response, Granholm suggested an out-of-control COVID-19 virus is to blame for higher prices at the pump.

“People need to travel, you’re right, but we need to get the virus under control first, we need to get to that 70%, we need to get to herd immunity,” Granholm replied.

“Why have gas prices gone up? Could that be because of the virus itself as well? Everything is tied together,” she added. “So I just want to say, this administration is totally focused on getting this virus under control, which means the economy will get under control, and then investing in the nation so that we can go big on America.”- READ MORE

