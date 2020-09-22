Biden Won’t Say Whether He Opposes Court Packing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday refused to say whether he would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court, an idea he previously denounced.

Biden said that sharing his views on court packing would distract from Republicans’ attempts to fill the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat before the election.

“It’s a legitimate question,” Biden told WBAY Action 2 News in Wisconsin. “But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question: because it will shift all the focus. That’s what wants.”

Biden’s comments mark a shift since the Democratic primary, when he said he opposed the idea of packing the Court. “No, I’m not prepared to go on and try to pack the Court, because we’ll live to rue that day,” he said in July 2019. – READ MORE

