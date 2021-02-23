Biden Under Pressure From 18 State AGs to Reinstate ICE’s Operation Talon Targeting Sex Offenders

When President Biden signed his executive order for a review and update to ICE enforcement procedures, he also put Operation Talon on hold. Operation Talon is a nationwide ICE operation that arrests and removes convicted sex offenders illegally in the United States. The effects of this order have been immediate, with the cancelation of a joint operation to arrest at-large sex offenders:

ICE had been planning a nationwide operation in partnership with the U.S. Marshals targeting at-large sex offenders, but it was scuttled by the new directive. According to one of my ICE sources, most of the targets do not clearly meet the new standards, especially in California, where sex offenders routinely get to plead down to far lesser charges, especially if it helps them avoid deportation, and where certain sex crimes, such as sex with a minor, are not classified as felonies as they are in other states. Another ICE officer told me that they had more than two dozen deportable sex offender targets at large in his area who now will be free to re-offend.

As Biden has essentially thrown open the border to migrant caravans and the cartels that traffic human beings over the border, reducing the enforcement in this area is appalling. His executive order halted most immigration enforcement, with “aggravated felons” being the notable exceptions—but only if their aggravated felony occurred in the last ten years. According to a list compiled by the Center for Immigration Studies, illegal immigrants with the following convictions and in the following numbers will no longer meet the criteria for deportation:

Sexual Assault: 1,478

Sex Offense: 825

Smuggling Aliens: 603

Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Minor: 505

Kidnapping: 305

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor: 231

These are offenders ICE has already identified and targeted for removal. It does not speak to those who will return with convictions from more than ten years ago who will be able to stay in the country as the crisis at the border deepens. – READ MORE

