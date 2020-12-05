Biden to call for 100 days of masks after inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden said during an interview Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear masks for 100 days, starting the day he is inaugurated, in order to drive down the number of coronavirus cases.

Biden, during an interview with CNN, said he will ask Americans to mask up, but only for a limited period.

“The first day I’m inaugurated I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask,” Biden said. “Just 100, not forever — 100 days.”

“I think we’ll see a significant reduction that occurs with vaccinations and masking to drive down the numbers considerably.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --