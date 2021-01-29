Biden To Allow Tens Of Thousands More Refugees Into The U.S., Report Says

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order increasing the number of refugees allowed into the United States by tens of thousands.

The U.S. cap on refugees must be approved by the president, and former President Donald Trump had kept the cap relatively low, ending with a top level of 15,000 refugees in 2021. During the campaign, Biden pledged to raise the cap to 125,000.

The president intends to sign an executive order as soon as Friday as part of his administration’s push to increase the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., according to CNN. It is unclear when Biden hopes to work up to the 125,000-refugee limit. Biden has signaled to migrants south of the U.S. in countries such as Honduras that his administration intends to relax immigration laws.

In mid-January before Biden was inaugurated, his transition team attempted to send a message to a flood of migrants traveling north through central America in anticipation of Biden loosening immigration laws on the U.S. southern border: “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey.” – READ MORE

