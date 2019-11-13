Biden: ‘Thoughts and Prayers Won’t Fix Our Gun Laws’ but I Will

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden delivered a bold statement on Tuesday in response to the Supreme Court allowing families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting to pursue a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Remington Arms Co.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court didn’t let the gunmaker off of the hook from being sued at the state level by the victims’ families to hold the company liable for the gun used during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that occurred on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Conn., killing 26 people.

When it comes to gun violence, it takes more than “thoughts and prayers” to make a change, former Vice President Biden said in response to the Remington Arms Co. v. Soto lawsuit.

“Thoughts and prayers won’t fix our gun laws,” Biden said in a statement, adding, “But as president, I will.”

The former vice president applauded the families of the victims for their “unthinkable courage” in fighting for the safety of children in the years following the “gut-wrenching horror.” – READ MORE