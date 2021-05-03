Biden Says Trump to Blame For Border Crisis Because He Wouldn’t Share Info During Transition…Or Something

What does sharing information between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden team have to do with the crisis at the border?

Biden is once again trying to blame Donald Trump for the crisis that the new president created at the border with his own rhetoric, but his bizarre explanation needs some unpacking. He told NBC News Today co-host Craig Melvin that the problem was due to what happened during the presidential transition. It should be noted that only 9,000 border crossers were apprehended by the border patrol in December 2020.

There were more than 171,000 in March.

“The two departments that didn’t give us access to virtually anything were the immigration and the Defense Department,” said Biden, who added that his team didn’t know until he was sworn into office that Trump had fired many people from those departments and they were “understaffed considerably.”

I’m still failing to understand what this has to do with 171,000 illegal immigrants showing up at our border when Trump had the problem under reasonable control. And the reason they were “understaffed” was that you don’t need the same number of personnel to handle 9,000 new arrivals as you do 171,000. – READ MORE

