Biden promised ‘climate change’ plan by end of May — and activists are still waiting

“Climate change” is a major crisis that demands urgent action in the form of a “green revolution,” and former vice president Joe Biden promised repeatedly to unveil a detailed plan of action by the end of May.

Three days into June, folks online are wondering when that plan might materialize, further fueling criticism from socialists that Biden isn’t taking the threat of global warming – which many believe will destroy earth as we know it in a decade – seriously enough.

When @JoeBiden returns to campaign trail in NH, will he outline his "environmental revolution" plan, as promised by end of May, to counter the "middle-ground" narrative that exists? #FITN #IACaucus #climatechange pic.twitter.com/DOB1klapFA — Public News Service (@PNS_News) June 3, 2019

