The first rule of politics is to not reinforce your opponent’s attacks by repeating them.

Despite being in elective politics for the last 50 years, Joe Biden apparently didn’t get that memo.

At an event in Iowa today, Biden repeated some of Trump’s jabs, bringing more attention to them.

Joe Biden criticizes Trump for agreeing with Kim Jong Un on Biden criticism.



"I think I’m either low IQ or slow—I don’t know what I am. Slow Joe Biden? Give me a break," Biden says recounting Trump's insults. "This is like out of Alice in Wonderland." https://t.co/spBuvVes63 pic.twitter.com/6ZaOM228Fi — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 11, 2019

"I think I'm either low IQ or slow—I don't know what I am. Slow Joe Biden? Give me a break," Biden said. "This is like out of Alice in Wonderland."