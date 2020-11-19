Biden Hires Pharma, Big Oil People To Fill His Administration After Claiming He Would Be Tough On Those Industries

Joe Biden is already filling his administration with people linked to the oil and pharmaceutical industries even though he campaigned on being tough on those sectors.

As New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel noted on Twitter, four members of Biden’s White House staff include people associated with the very industries Democrats decry, including Wall Street and Big Pharma.

BIDEN WH STAFF SO FAR: ➡️Venture capital executive (@RonaldKlain).

➡️Former pharmaceutical, insurance lobbyist (Steve Ricchetti).

➡️Top Dem recipient of Big Oil $ (@cedricrichmond).

➡️Co-founder of firm that represents pharma & private equity (@jomalleydillon). — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 17, 2020

For example, Biden tapped Ronald Klain to be his White House chief of staff. Klain worked for Biden when the latter was a senator and worked as chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and also Biden when he was President Barack Obama’s vice president. Klain is currently the executive vice president of the venture capital firm Revolution, which was founded by Steve Case, AOL’s former chief executive and one of its founders. Klain mostly served in government positions over the past few decades, but easily transitioned into Wall Street executive status thanks to the revolving door of Washington. He also previously worked as a lobbyist and his team “represented drugmaker ImClone when the company faced a congressional inquiry into the life-or-death consequences of its selective offering ‘compassionate use’ of drugs that had not yet been approved,” Fox News reported.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --