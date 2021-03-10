Biden has gone 48 days as president without formal news conference

President Biden was sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States 48 days ago — but he has yet to schedule a formal press conference.

The president, since taking office, has signed dozens of executive orders and actions and is ramping up to sign the second-largest stimulus package in U.S. history, The American Rescue Plan.

While the president has taken questions from reporters about his administration’s early actions, the White House has not yet scheduled a time for him to do so in a formal setting.

During past administrations, it took former President Trump 28 days to hold a press conference, only 21 days for former President Obama, and 34 days for former President George W. Bush.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who consistently holds briefings for reporters, was asked Monday whether the president would ever hold a press conference, and she responded by saying he would do so before the end of March.

Psaki, instead of committing to a specific date, highlighted roughly 40 times the president has answered shouted questions from reporters.

