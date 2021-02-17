Biden ends Trump’s national emergency declaration on southern border, but troops stay in place

President Biden has ended the national emergency declaration at the border put in place by President Donald Trump in 2019 — although 3,600 troops will remain in place until the end of the fiscal year.

The White House released a letter from Biden to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to notify Congress that he had reversed the 2019 declaration. The move was largely a formality as Biden, on his first day in office, had ordered a halt on construction of the wall at the southern border.

Trump had declared a national emergency in Feb. 2019 amid a stalemate over wall funding and months before a brewing border crisis exploded in the Spring and Summer. The declaration allowed him to shift billions of dollars in funding to the project — of which 450 miles were built by the end of his administration.

But the Pentagon on Thursday said that the 3,600 troops deployed to the border will stay there until the end of the fiscal year in September as they support the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). – READ MORE

